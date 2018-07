Stones happy to send ‘dirtiest team’ home

REPINO, Russia: John Stones says Colombia were the “dirtiest team” he has ever faced and is glad England’s new-found streetwise streak helped knock the South Americans out of the World Cup.

A bad-tempered last-16 clash ended 1-1 in Moscow on Tuesday before England won on penalties for the first time ever at a World Cup to reach the quarter-finals.

Harry Kane opened the scoring with his sixth goal of the tournament from the penalty spot but England were furious that American referee Mark Geiger only showed a yellow card for a first-half headbutt by Wilmar Barrios on Jordan Henderson. “Probably the dirtiest team I’ve ever come up against,” Stones said of Colombia on Thursday. “When we won the penalty, they were surrounding the referee, pushing the referee, the headbutt that you’ve all seen, scuffing the penalty spot, a lot of off-the-ball things you probably haven’t heard about.