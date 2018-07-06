Tiafoe dedicates Wimbledon win to immigrant parents

LONDON: Frances Tiafoe used to fall asleep on the floor of an American tennis centre while imagining what it would be like to play at Wimbledon — now the rising star’s dreams are coming true at the culmination of an incredible journey.

Tiafoe moved into the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time on Thursday with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over French veteran Julien Benneteau at Wimbledon.

It was a sweet moment for the 20-year-old American, and even more so because his mother Alphina was there to share in the triumph.

Tiafoe know that, but for the sacrifices of Alphina and his father Constant, he wouldn’t be fulfilling his childhood ambitions. “It’s great to be at Wimbledon and just dream-chasing. We had one goal as a kid and here we are,” Tiafoe said. “My mum’s enjoying it. I know she’s having a blast. She’s on site talking her mouth off right now.” Constant fled to the United States from war-torn Sierra Leone in 1993, with his Alphina joining her husband three years later to avoid the civil conflict.

Tiafoe was born two years after that and, with his father working as the head of maintenance at the US Tennis Association’s Regional Training Centre in Maryland, it wasn’t long before the youngster was given his introduction to tennis.

With his mother often working night shifts as a nurse, Tiafoe and his twin brother would live with their father in a cramped office at the Tennis Centre that served as their apartment — the siblings sleeping on mattresses on the floor or treatment tables for five night a week. Yet from the hardship, Tiafoe forged a passion for tennis. From the age of four, Tiafoe would pass the time hitting tennis balls against the walls of their temporary home and by the time he was 11 he had told his family he was going to be a top player. All these years later, Tiafoe’s prediction has come true and he is quick to pay tribute to his parents’ selfless attitude. “It’s cool. I tell them all the time, it’s not even about me. They sacrificed way more than I did,” he said.

“They had to come to the States, my mum was working double over-time being a nurse while my dad was a maintenance worker living at College Park. They did loads for me and my twin brother.

“We couldn’t be anymore thankful. Right now I’m just returning the favour. I don’t have an excuse never to not compete in a match.” Benneteau made his Wimbledon debut in 2004 when Tiafoe was just six.

But the world number 63 was no match for the powerful Tiafoe, who faces Russia’s Karen Khachanov or Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis for a place in the last 16. Tiafoe has already beaten Spanish 30th seed Fernando Verdasco in the first round — maintaining the momentum of a breakthrough season that saw him became the youngest American for 16 years to win an ATP title at Delray Beach in February.