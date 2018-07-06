Fri July 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

A
Agencies
July 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

India SC reserves order on BCCI constitution

NEW DELHI: In an apparent softening of its stance, the Supreme Court of India hinted at a possible modification of key Lodha reforms including the cooling off periods between terms for administrators and the much-debated one state one vote policy. The apex court reserved its order on the new constitution during the latest hearing on Thursday but its new outlook on the matter is likely to bring smiles to the old guard of BCCI that has resisted in-toto implementation of the court’s July 18, 2016 order.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar