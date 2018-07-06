India SC reserves order on BCCI constitution

NEW DELHI: In an apparent softening of its stance, the Supreme Court of India hinted at a possible modification of key Lodha reforms including the cooling off periods between terms for administrators and the much-debated one state one vote policy. The apex court reserved its order on the new constitution during the latest hearing on Thursday but its new outlook on the matter is likely to bring smiles to the old guard of BCCI that has resisted in-toto implementation of the court’s July 18, 2016 order.