Fri July 06, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2018

Saqib, Akash reign supreme in PGF jr trials

KARACHI: Lahore’s M Saqib emerged victorious in the national junior trials conducted by the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club. The 16-year-old Saqib from the Lahore Garrison Golf Club carded an excellent par round of 72 to finish with a three-day aggregate of 221 (+5). He prevailed over top under-21 finisher Vivek Anand by two strokes.

DHA’s Vivek was leading the pack after second round but he was unable to click when it mattered most and carded 75 in the final round. However, he won in the under-21 category. Saqib won the 14-18 category ahead of Junaid Irfan and Damil Ataullah.

In the under-14 category, which was played from the red tees, Yashal Shah won ahead of Abdullah Arif. Karachi’s Aania Farooq won in the ladies’ category ahead of Parkha Ijaz and Rimsha Ijaz. In the PGF Qualifying School for Junior Professionals, Akash Bashir won top honours with a three-day aggregate of 223 (+7). M Insaaf (226) finished second followed by Kashif Masih (231).

