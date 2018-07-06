Fri July 06, 2018
World

MD
Monitoring Desk
July 6, 2018

Donald Trump makes a surprise entry at a wedding in New Jersey

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump surprised the guests as he gate-crashed into a wedding at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster Township in New Jersey during the weekend. He greeted and wished the bride and groom - Gerald Papa and Jenna Buchholtz - and also got pictures clicked with them. The President flew in on his Marine One chopper and popped in to greet their guests, unannounced, witnesses told media, adding that the President also pecked the bride on the cheek before heading upstairs. This is not the first time that President Trump has made a surprise visit to a wedding at Golf Course. He has the reputation of being the “wedding present” for the bride and groom as he visits unannounced.—Monitoring desk

