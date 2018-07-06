Fri July 06, 2018
World

MD
Monitoring Desk
July 6, 2018

Trump appoints Indian-American Dhillon as new head of key federal agency

WASHINGTON: Uttam Dhillon, an Indian-American top White House lawyer, has been appointed as the new head of the crucial Drug Enforcement Agency that combats the smuggling and use of narcotics in the US. Dhillon replaces Robert Patterson, who has retired after 30 years of service. Dhillon, who till recently worked in the White House as deputy counsel and deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, took up the role of Acting Director of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) yesterday. “With one American dying of a drug overdose every nine minutes, there can be no doubt that we are facing the deadliest drug epidemic in our history,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said announcing his appointment. The work of the Drug Enforcement Administration is critical to fighting this crisis, and President Donald Trump and he are committed to continuing to give it the strong leadership it deserves, Sessions said.—Monitoring desk

