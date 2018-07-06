Blind Saudi boy with computer skills

RIYADH: A blind Saudi boy stunned those around him with his outstanding computer and smart device skills, and his ability to create software and backup operations. Mazen al-Harby, the 12-year-old who created multiple programs that can be downloaded on operating systems and computer softwares like Windows, macOS, and Hackintosh, wants to pursue an education in computer technology or English. His father, Mattar Ibrahim al-Harby, told Al Arabiya that “Mazen’s excellent command of the English language allowed him to excel in computer technology. Working with smart devices has become a hobby for him, and he always fixes his friends’ and family’s devices when they break.”