Fri July 06, 2018
World

MD
Monitoring Desk
July 6, 2018

Kashmir University says video showing students disrespecting anthem is fake

NEW DELHI: The Central University of Kashmir has released an official statement saying the video being circulated on the social media showing some students seated during the Indian national anthem at convocation ceremony is ‘fake’. In the video, while the majority of those present at the ceremony stood up during the national anthem, a handful chose to remain seated. Though the university has issued a statement that has called the video fake, many similar incidents have taken place earlier in which students were seen disrespecting the national anthem. In November 2017, two students of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in Rajouri were booked for disrespecting the national anthem.

