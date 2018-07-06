Sheffield Mayor bans Trump from entering city during upcoming UK visit

LONDON: US President Donald Trump has been banned from entering the major British city Sheffield during his upcoming state visit to the UK, Lord Mayor Magid Magid says. Wearing a Sombero traditional Mexican hat, Magid announced his decision during a Sheffield City Council meeting on Wednesday as a show of solidarity with Mexican immigrants. The mayor was also sporting ceremonial mayoral chains and a black T-shirt that read “Donald Trump is a wasteman,” a slang term for people who lack merit and maturity. The decision does not really outlaw Trump’s visit because Magid does not have the power to ban anyone from Sheffield, which is one of the country’s largest cities with a population of around 570,000. Trump is not expected to stop in Sheffield on his upcoming trip later this month, which includes meetings with Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May.