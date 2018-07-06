Mother Teresa’s charity sold babies: police

NEW DELHI: A nun and a staff member at Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in eastern India were arrested Thursday for allegedly selling babies born to unwed mothers, police said.

The pair were arrested from the grounds of one of the offices of the charity in Jharkhand on charges of child trafficking, police in the state capital Ranchi said.

The women could face up to five years in prison for selling a baby boy from the institution founded by the Nobel laureate, which cares for unwed pregnant women and mothers in distress.

Police said the infant was sold to a family in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh state for $1,700 by the two suspects. They could face more charges as investigations widen into the illegal adoption scam, said Ranchi senior superintendent Aneesh Gupta.