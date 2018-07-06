Reporting, monitoring mechanism for election launched

Islamabad : Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) Thursday launched a reporting and monitoring mechanism for election related violence directed against media personnel and institutions.

The reporting mechanism will facilitate journalists and other media personnel to report violence directed against them in the month leading up to the general election on July 25, to elect members of the national and provincial assemblies.

The monitoring system is being established to ensure that election related attacks against media personnel and institutions do not go unnoticed as well as to monitor the response of state machinery to such attacks.

Incidents of election violence will be reported to PPF by telephone, email and WhatsApp and also on the Twitter.

The reports of each attack against media personnel and institutions will be brought to the notice of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) relevant federal, provincial and local authorities including caretaker ministers, officials in interior and home departments, police departments, district commissioners and others.

Reports of violence will also be forwarded to media associations such as All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Editors for Safety (EfS) and the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

The PPF will follow up responses of media outlets to which the attacked journalists belonged, as well as with media associations and state authorities and will report on progress in bringing the perpetrators of violence to book.

The mechanism will help monitor implementation of Guideline 3 of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Code of Conduct for Media, which states that freedom of expression and the rights of journalists to report freely should be respected by all parties, candidates and state authorities during the election.

There should be provision of full access to information during the election period and afterwards.