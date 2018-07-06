CCB to start door-to-door garbage collection drive

Rawalpindi : Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) will start door-to-door garbage collection soon in its Ward 9 and 10, CCB Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) Naveed Nawaz said.

Talking to this agency, he said the CCB board meeting had allowed purchase of 12 new rickshaws which would be used for garbage collection in two CCB Wards.

He further informed that the board members have been asked to submit details of development projects for their respective areas which would be completed during this financial year.

To a question he said the clean-up of nullahs would be completed before start of monsoon rains.

All available resources would be utilised to save precious lives and properties of the citizens particularly those living near nullahs, he added.

Nawaz pointed out that the CCB sanitation branch removes garbage from 350 points daily using 19 vehicles, six compactors, two tractor trolleys, two vehicles and five shovels.

Responding to another question he said CCB had also introduced a rickshaw service for garbagecollection in Lalazar and New Lalazar areas.

He urged the residents to play their role and dump garbage at garbage points.