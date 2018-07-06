Fri July 06, 2018
Islamabad

July 6, 2018

Motorway police recover lost cash

Islamabad: The National Highways & Motorway Police recovered lost cash of Rs250,000 and handed it over to the owner, says a press release.

Upon receiving a call from a citizen, Rana Bilal, at 130 Helpline, claiming to have lost the stated amount at Service Area Chakri, the patrolling staff rushed to the spot and retrieved it. After formalising safe custody, the same was handed over to the owner, Rana Bilal, who expressed immense gratitude to the officers for such a prompt response.

In appreciation of their meritorious services, the Inspector General NHP, Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar announced commendation certificates and cash rewards for the officers.

