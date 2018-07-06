IIU, QAU discuss collaboration

Islamabad: Vice Chancellor of the Quaid-i-Azam University Dr. Javed Ashraf on Thursday called on International Islamic University President Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh in his office.

The two discussed the issues pertaining to the development of higher education and bilateral academic cooperation.

The QAU VC felicitated the IIU president on his appointment at the university for four more years.

Dr Javed lauded the IIU president for his services in the field of education.

Dr Al-Draiweesh thanked Dr Javed for the visit and apprised him of the IIU’s journey of linkages with national and international educational institutions.

He said the university would have collaboration

with other varsities of the country.

The meeting was also attended by Director General of the IIU Islamic Research Institute Dr Ziaul Haq.