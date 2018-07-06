RCB spends Rs5.7m on dredging of nullahs

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has completed cleanliness work of nullahs besides finalising arrangements for monsoon.

Talking to this agency, RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood said the dredging, de-silting and cleanliness work of various nullahs has been completed at a cost of Rs5.7 million.

He said, the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sabtain Raza had directed the Sanitation Incharge to complete the cleanliness work before July 5. The sanitation branch was also making efforts on daily basis to ensure cleanliness in all areas falling in RCB jurisdiction, the spokesman said.

The dredging work of Adra Nullah along with Akhri Stop Tench Bhatta Pulli, Jan Colony, Dhoke Abdul Latif Pulli, Aslam Market, Rahat Colony, Mughalabad Street Nullah, Shalley Valley to Dhoke Banaras, Dhoke Banaras to Allama Iqbal Colony Street No. 2, Nullah of Habib Colony, Chak Madad Khan, Gawalmandi, Akbar Market, Officers Colony Nullah, Friends Colony, IJP Road and Shah Piyara Allahabad areas has been completed.

All culverts of the nullahs were also cleared, while the three main nullahs, Faisal Colony, Miran Bux Colony and Kalma Chowk were cleared with excavators, he added.

He further informed that cleanliness work of Jaba Pulli, Lane No.

4 to 7, Radio Pakistan, Nursery Pulli and Westridge Race Course Street No 3, Quaid-e-Azam Colony Drain, Kalma Choke to Dhamiyal Road, Street No. 7 Mohallah Hajian, Rawal Town Pulli has been cleared before start of Monsoon rains.

He said, the CEO had issued necessary directives to the officials and sanitation staff for taking solid steps to clean all Nullahs.

Special teams have also been formed for quick response, relief and rescue operation in case of any emergency, he added.

The spokesman said, work to remove encroachments from the banks of nullahs is also being carried out. In case of any emergency, the citizens can call the RCB''s helpline 051-111070707.