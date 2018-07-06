Offices of housing schemes sealed

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has sealed two booking / site offices of illegal private housing schemes at Adiala Road, Rawalpindi.

Jamshaid Aftab, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA directed Planning’s staff to conduct an operation against illegal booking offices of housing schemes. Whereas, one Mr. Ahmad office bearer / representative of owner / developer of one housing scheme namely Sapphire Valley has strongly resisted and allegedly threated the MP&TE Directorate’s Staff in the presence of Police to seal the office. MP&TE Dte staff including Superintendent Scheme, Inspector and others with the assistance of the Khaliq Dar, Sub Inspector Saddar Bairooni Police Station along with 07 constables carried out operation at Adiala Road, Rawalpindi and sealed the booking offices of two illegal housing schemes namely Marriyam Green City and French Housing Scheme.