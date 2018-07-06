Rs 180b burden on power consumers resented

Islamabad : Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has strongly resented the move of the caretaker government to adjust the financing of Rs.180 billion commercial loans in power consumers tariff through a surcharge as it would put additional burden on the business community and bring great miseries to the common man.

It called upon the caretaker government to withdraw this decision in the larger interest of the economy.

Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the previous government had taken commercial loans of Rs.180 billion to reduce the circular debt which has been put in the consumers’ tariffs which was not a wise move.

He said that Pakistan was generating most of the electricity through furnace oil that was the major cause of rising circular debt and high cost of doing business.

He said the costly energy has made our exports uncompetitive in the international market. He said Pakistan was spending billions of dollars annually on the import of oil for electricity generation and this practice was putting additional pressure on the forex reserves of the country as well.