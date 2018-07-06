Sindh sent reminder for wildlife policy comments

Islamabad : The Ministry of Climate Change has sent a reminder to the Sindh authorities to file comments about the country's first national wildlife policy.

Until now, all provincial wildlife departments except Sindh's have sent its input on the policy to the federal ministry.

Charing the third meeting with stakeholders for consultation on the national wildlife policy at the ministry here, Inspector General Forests Syed Mehmood Nasir said the climate change secretary recently sent a letter to Sindh's wildlife secretary reminding him to submit comments on the policy.

He said all other provincial authorities had submitted input on the national wildlife policy.

The inspector general forests said the International Union for Conservation of Nature in Pakistan had agreed to hold a consultative workshop on wildlife policy.