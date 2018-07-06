Aiwan-i-Sadr contributes funds to Urdu varsity campus

Islamabad: President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday laid foundation stone for the Islamabad campus of the Federal Urdu University here.

During the ceremony, he said the Aiwan-i-Sadr had reduced its expenditure to contribute funds for the construction of the Federal Urdu University campus.

The president asked philanthropists to come forward and support the cause of education in the country.

He pointed out that besides buildings, there are other expenditures involved in education and the civil society should support the Government and educational institution to help meet their requirements.

The president said higher and modern education was the basis for progress and development and we can put Pakistan in the ranks of developed states by promoting education.

Meanwhile, former chairman of the Higher Education Commission Dr Mukhtar Ahmed called on the president at the Aiwan-i-Sadr here.

The president said performance of HEC is highly commendable.

He appreciated the efforts of Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed as the HEC chairman for the promotion of higher education in the country.

The president said universities and higher education institutions played an important role in development of economy and human resource of the country.

On the occasion, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed presented the report "Building Knowledge-Based Economy (2013-2017)" to the president.