Fri July 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

A
APP
July 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Three bike lifters arrested

Islamabad Islamabad Police arrested three motorcycle lifters and recovered 10 bikes from them which were stolen from various areas of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the police spokesman said on Thursday.

x
Advertisement

A team of Tarnol Police Station led by Inspector Muhammad Iqbal arrested Waqar, resident of Dhoke Kashmirian, Rawalpindi, and recovered eight motorbikes from him. During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to take away these bikes from various areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Police have obtained his physical remand from the relevant court and are hopeful to recover more motorbikes from him after investigation.

Meanwhile, Assistant Sub-Inspector Gulzar Ahmed from Anti-Car lifting Cell of Islamabad police arrested Lal alias Karim and recovered a motorbike from him which was found snatched by him from the area of New Town Police Station, Rawalpindi.

Another bike lifter, Musawir, was also arrested and a case had been registered against him at Khana Police Station after recovery of motorbike (RIO-9614) from him.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Asif from Crime Investigation Agency of Islamabad police arrested a bootlegger, Shaukat, and recovered four wine bottles from him.

Sub-Inspector Arshad Mehmud from Ramana Police Station arrested Adeel Shehzd for having 216 gram heroin while Yasir was arrested for decanting gas in cylinders illegally.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar