Three bike lifters arrested

Islamabad Islamabad Police arrested three motorcycle lifters and recovered 10 bikes from them which were stolen from various areas of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the police spokesman said on Thursday.

A team of Tarnol Police Station led by Inspector Muhammad Iqbal arrested Waqar, resident of Dhoke Kashmirian, Rawalpindi, and recovered eight motorbikes from him. During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to take away these bikes from various areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Police have obtained his physical remand from the relevant court and are hopeful to recover more motorbikes from him after investigation.

Meanwhile, Assistant Sub-Inspector Gulzar Ahmed from Anti-Car lifting Cell of Islamabad police arrested Lal alias Karim and recovered a motorbike from him which was found snatched by him from the area of New Town Police Station, Rawalpindi.

Another bike lifter, Musawir, was also arrested and a case had been registered against him at Khana Police Station after recovery of motorbike (RIO-9614) from him.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Asif from Crime Investigation Agency of Islamabad police arrested a bootlegger, Shaukat, and recovered four wine bottles from him.

Sub-Inspector Arshad Mehmud from Ramana Police Station arrested Adeel Shehzd for having 216 gram heroin while Yasir was arrested for decanting gas in cylinders illegally.