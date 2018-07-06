Landline duct caused sinkhole, says report

LAHORE : A landline phone duct and non-construction of retaining wall were cited as main cause of developing the sinkhole at GPO Chowk.

It was revealed in the fact-finding report of the committee constituted by the caretaker government. The committee set up on direction of caretaker chief minister to ascertain reasons for the sinkhole developed near GPO Chowk at The Mall presented its fact-finding report. The report was submitted at a meeting presided over by Caretaker Punjab Transport Minister Mian Noman Kabir at Civil Secretariat here Thursday.

In the report, a landline phone duct and non-construction of retaining wall were cited as main cause behind the sinkhole.

Addressing the meeting, Mian Noman Kabir said the committee only presented fact-finding report; those responsible for the incident should also be identified so that stern action could be taken against them under the law. Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani ordered the committee to also find those who committed negligence and submit a report within three days.

He directed that the survey of 1.7 kilometer underground track of Orange Line Train be conducted as early as possible so that such unfortunate incident could be avoided in future.

He directed the Director General of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other departments regarding implementation of the remedial measures proposed by the committee.

Training: Lahore Development Authority Director General Ms Amna Imran Khan has underlined the need for better coordination among various civic agencies responsible for looking after mega infrastructure in the city, besides updating relevant procedures specifying responsibilities of different cadres, in order to cope with emergency situations like heavy rains, disasters and other such eventualities.

Chairing a special meeting of LDA officers here on Thursday, she stressed the importance of training for the officials concerned for effectively performing their duties under special circumstances.

She said recommendations for simplifying procedures for issuance of no objection certificate for transfer of plots had been finalised and their formal approval will be accorded very soon for providing relief to the sellers of plots in LDA housing schemes.

In view of the looming water shortage in the provincial metropolis because of the rapid depletion of underground water table, Wasa had been directed to convene a meeting of all stakeholders for launching water harvesting project in the open spaces of the city.

The director general called upon the LDA officers to proactively fulfill their civic responsibility instead of remaining aloof and passing the buck on others in unusual situations.

Public facilitation should be assigned top priority and a transparent and well-coordinated system should be devised and put in place for speedy disposition of their applications, he added. She asked for maintaining transparency in official proceedings and simplifying various SOPs being used by LDA.

Mental health: Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhtar Thursday said the university would play vibrant role in resolving psychological issues faced by the people.

Prof Niaz said this after inaugurating Mental Health Integrated Services at New Campus here. Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP) Director Dr Saima Dawood, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.

Prof Niaz said generally people were not aware of mental health issues they were suffering from. He said the PU administration would provide facilities to the centre for rehabilitation of people facing various types of psychological traumas and other problems.

Dr Saima said CCP had provided clinical services for diagnosis and management of psychological problems of children and adults. She said CCP also provided counseling, assessment, diagnostic, speech and language pathology services. She said Living Institute for Slow Learners (LISL) had been set up to provide special clinical and educational services to children with special needs.