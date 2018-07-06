Two die in road accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two people died and one sustained injuries in two road accidents.
A 28-year-old man was killed and another injured by a speeding Mazda van on Raiwind Road Sundar on Thursday. The victim was identified as Yasar. The victim along with another man, Javed, was passing through Raiwind Road on a bike when a rashly driven Mazda van hit them. As a result, they received serious injuries. The accused van driver escaped leaving his vehicle behind the scene. The injured were rushed to a local hospital where Yasar succumbed to his injuries. Condition of Javed was also said to be precarious. A 40-year-old man identified as Sharif was killed by a trailer in Manawan area.
