Two die in road accidents

Two people died and one sustained injuries in two road accidents.

A 28-year-old man was killed and another injured by a speeding Mazda van on Raiwind Road Sundar on Thursday. The victim was identified as Yasar. The victim along with another man, Javed, was passing through Raiwind Road on a bike when a rashly driven Mazda van hit them. As a result, they received serious injuries. The accused van driver escaped leaving his vehicle behind the scene. The injured were rushed to a local hospital where Yasar succumbed to his injuries. Condition of Javed was also said to be precarious. A 40-year-old man identified as Sharif was killed by a trailer in Manawan area.