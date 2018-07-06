Haj operation to start at main terminal

LAHORE : Prior to the formal inauguration of Haj flight operation on 16th July, 2018, an important meeting was convened at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Airport Manager Tahir Sikandar, to discuss the arrangements and facilities that would be provided at the airport to help and guide the pilgrims.

The Chief Security Officer, ASF Colonel Ali Tipu, representatives of FIA, ANF, Customs, Airport Health departments and station managers of all operating airlines / ground handling agents along with DSP Cantt, AC Cantt, and Lahore traffic officer attended the meeting.

The arrangements for Hajj Operation 2018 were decided under consensus of all participants and it was finalised that this year the Hajj operation will be carried out from main terminal building of Allama Iqbal International Airport instead of old Hajj lounge that was very inconvenient for the pilgrims. Important decisions were also taken during the session in the light of standing instructions of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Director General Hassan Baig, regarding improved services / facilities for the pilgrims likewise preceding years, including first aid, ablution and prayer area, clean drinking water, telephone booth.