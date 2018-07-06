Punjab facing Rs71b revenue liability

LAHORE : The Punjab government was facing Rs71 billion revenue liability to pay to the different companies and contractors when caretaker government took the charge while the State Bank of Pakistan had stopped the payment on the instructions of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Punjab Finance Minister, Zia Haider Rizvi, in a briefing on fiscal situation of the province here Thursday disclosed that the federal government owed Rs92 billion of Punjab Revenue Department and not clearing which created the financial problem. ‘We have asked the federal finance minister to clear the dues of the Punjab while the provincial government was paying all liabilities from its own exchequer”, he said, adding that the Punjab caretaker chief minister instructed that no salary should be delayed while all the liabilities should also be cleared. There was a gap of Rs136 billion; out of this Rs44 billion have been paid in the first week of July. The remaining unpaid amount is almost Rs92 billion.

‘We were briefed by finance department on 22nd June about the cash flow issues faced by the Punjab due to multiple reasons. Mainly, due to less transfer of province under NFC share by the federal government and some shortfall in PRA collection due to Supreme Court order regarding suspension of tax on telecommunication sector’, he said, adding that the department already anticipated about non-payment of some cheques/instruments by end of the fiscal year, Zia disclosed. He said a number of cheques issued by various departments or organisations of the Punjab government could not be cleared and payment made on 30th June, 2018.

The caretaker chief minister directed finance department to accord first priority to salary payments as per the directions of the Supreme Court, while second priority was given to claims below 5 million to facilitate maximum numbers of people with comparatively low cash flow strength and third priority payment over Rs5 million were made. The Punjab government issued advices to State Bank of Pakistan for making payments in accordance with the above prioritisation and to open all banks concerned on 30th June.

Despite the Punjab government advice to SBP to make payments on 30th June, 2018, SBP did not make payments on the last day of the fiscal year on the instructions of the federal government. This also resulted in non-payment of a large number of cheques. The Punjab government is taking this issue up with both SBP and the federal government, Zia Rizvi said.

‘As per the chief minister’s directions, provincial finance minister wrote DO letter to the federal finance minister for release of withheld share of Punjab and same stance was reiterated in meeting at Islamabad’, he said, adding that the provinces heavily depend on share from the federal divisible pool distributed according to the NFC formula. The provincial budget is formulated on the basis of revenue receipts estimated by the federal government. This estimate is officially communicated to the provinces. Thus, the Punjab formulated its budget on the basis of estimates of Rs4,013 billion given by the federal government. However, the federal government failed to collect the promised amount and also withheld provincial share as well. He said the federal government has distributed only Rs985 billion against the estimated amount of Rs1,154 billion.

Zia Rizvi held the federal government responsible for this financial crisis and stated that in the consolidated budget statement, the federal government made an unwarranted and unrealistic entry of Rs347 billion as “Estimated Provincial Surplus” without any consultation with the provinces. This was done to contain the consolidated fiscal deficit at 4.1 percent of the GDP.

Now caretaker chief minister instructed the finance department to discharge all pending liabilities. ‘The caretaker chief minister has directed Finance Department to ensure that all cheques issued by the government departments or its constituent organisations are honoured and liability discharged in an expeditious manner. For this following measure are being taken, all departments are being instructed to ensure that the uncashed cheques are accounted for and amount of liability determined. This exercise should be completed by 15 July, 2018. On its determination by the departments, the provincial government will approve a supplementary grant and set 21 July, 2018 deadline for it. On approval of supplementary grants, payments by cheque issuing authority can be made by 31 July, 2018. Zia Rizvi said the provincial government was pursuing the federal government to release Punjab’s due share within the month of July to ensure full payment of liabilities.