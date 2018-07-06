NAB KP arrests Afghan fraudster

MANSEHRA: National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB KP) on Thursday arrested an Afghan national, who deprived scores of people of their hard-earned money in garb of investments in property and transport business.

The NAB team conducted a raid in College Doraha area and arrested Gula Jan alias Sher Jan and shifted him to Peshawar.

Gula Jan has been running a so-called estate and transport business in name of 'Asghar Motors & Property Dealers' in College Doraha.

He fraudulently received millions of rupees from people in connivance with one Mohammad Akbar, stated to be an Afghan national, who has already been arrested by NAB KP.