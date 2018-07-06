Fri July 06, 2018
National

July 6, 2018

PIA flight lands safely

KARACHI: A PIA Islamabad-Karachi flight PK319 landed safely here after experiencing fault with the nose wheel, reports Geo News late Thursday night.

Emergency was declared at airport when the the pilot informed the control room the wheel was not opening. However, wheel opened and the aircraft safely landed.

