Political stability unlikely after elections, fears Rabbani

KARACHI: The former Chairman, Senate, Raza Rabbani, has expressed the apprehension that he doesn’t foresee political stability after the July 25 elections. Rabbani was addressing a seminar, titled, “July 5: when democracy was derailed in Pakistan” at the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) on Thursday.

Tracing the sequence of events from the inception of Pakistan, he said theocracy crept into our body politic much before July 5, 1977. “It was after the demise of Mr Jinnah that the civil and military bureaucracy decided that Pakistan would be a garrison state instead of the welfare one as envisaged by the Quaid,” he said, adding religion and an anti-India sentiment were to be used as the main instruments for realising this objective. The political parties, he said, were always their allies. However, he said the narrative changed in the Zia years with “Zia’s duplicity”.

The Objectives Resolution was made part of the Eighth Amendment and the word “free” from the Quaid-e-Azam’s August 11 speech, which engendered the freedom of all citizens to pursue their respective faiths and promised equality of all citizens, was eliminated. “This was the criminality of the state”, he said. “The civil and military bureaucracy concealed facts from the public and kept them in the dark”, he said. He criticised the fact that textbooks in Sindh and Punjab have chapters highlighting the advantages of dictatorship and the “disadvantages” of democracy. “Today the constitutional order is at war with itself and the parliament has been rendered as the weakest organ”, Rabbani lamented.

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas, severely criticised Zia's martial law, Abbas said today the politics have been reduced to a stunt. Taking a swipe at the political parties, he said: “Political parties nurtured the plant sowed by Zia on July 5”. Today, he said, the democratic movement is clutched in the stranglehold of the capitalists. Trade unions and student unions do not exist which have further helped corruption. “Trade unions are no more. Only trade is left behind”, Abbas said.

Pointing out the difference in the dictatorships of Zia and Ayub Khan, noted human rights advocate, Ms Anis Haroon said Zia learnt on the prop of religion. “He injected hypocrisy into the statecraft”, she said. There has been, she said, no mention of the term “ideology of Pakistan” before 1962. Textbooks, she said, were used to perpetuate these myths.

The Sword of Damocles, she said, dangled over everybody’s heads on account of the draconian laws Zia introduced taking the sanction of religion. She added Zia even changed the army oath. The proliferation of Madrassas, she said, played havoc. “Foundations laid during the Zia era continue even today,” she said.

Noted economist Akber Zaidi, however, spoke on a more optimistic note. He said while it is true that July 5, 1977 struck a death knell for democracy, we shouldn’t lose heart as it takes time to remove the autocratic regimes. Democracy, he said, is making a slow headway. “Most dangerous was Zia’s religiosity which resulted in the most unfair treatment of women and the religious minorities”, Zaidi said. Zia’s legacy, he said, was based on religiosity. This he said, was not Jinnah’s Pakistan, which unfortunately ended on December 16, 1971.

“The legacy of Zia lives on and is being strengthened by the impetus being showered on ultra-rightist parties with a religion-heavy orientation”, he said. Earlier, Mrs Shahnaz Wazir Ali, President, SZABIST welcoming the guests said today the nation and society are looking up to the young people to correct the wrongs of the military dictators and politicians.