Three bike lifters held in capital

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police arrested three motorcycle lifters and recovered 10 bikes from them which were stolen from various areas of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the police spokesman said on Thursday.

A team of Tarnol Police Station led by Inspector Muhammad Iqbal arrested Waqar, resident of Dhoke Kashmirian, Rawalpindi, and recovered eight motorbikes from him. During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to take away these bikes from various areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Assistant Sub-Inspector Gulzar Ahmed from Anti-Car lifting Cell of Islamabad police arrested Lal alias Karim and recovered a motorbike from him which was found snatched by him from the area of New Town Police Station, Rawalpindi. Another bike lifter, Musawir, was also arrested and a case had been registered against him at Khana Police Station after recovery of motorbike from him.