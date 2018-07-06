Nisar says he doesn’t want confrontation with Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: In reaction on the statement of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said that he did not want confrontation with Nawaz as he did not care about his honour, but he (Nisar) does.

Nisar said that the people, who accumulate plethora of lies before the nation in order to conceal their own mistakes, would be made example for others.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had unjustifiably defamed his pious father to conceal his own deeds. He said that now he could not tolerate impartial criticism. He said that now it is not possible that Nawaz Sharif himself or through his cronies levels allegation against others and present himself as a neat and clean person before the nation.

While commenting on PTI leader Sarwar Khan’s press conference, the spokesman for Chaudhry Nisar said that the reason of Sarwar Khan’s popularity was that he used to change parties and was expert of issuing meaningless statements.

He said he was surprised to see that such a person was given media coverage whose corruption case was under trial in the high court. He said that Sarwar Khan is a politician whose degrees were declared bogus.

The spokesman said Sarwar Khan is seeking source of income of Nisar whose family is filing tax since 1978. He said that Sarwar Khan should reveal details of his and his family’s tax payments. He said that if Sarwar Khan had any courage he should divulge the name of that person who used to meet Imran Khan on call of Chaudhry Nisar. He said that it was a white lie and in fact Sarwar Khan is issuing such kind of statements to hide his own humiliation.