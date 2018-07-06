Pakistan seeks panel to assess HR situation in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Voicing serious concern over the relentless killing, unlawful arrests and torture of unarmed civilians in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), the Foreign Office on Thursday reiterated demand for immediate establishment of Commission of Inquiry to assess the human rights situation in the occupied region. “We urge the international community to call India to account for its grave human rights violations in the IHK,” Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal told reporters during the weekly briefing here. Faisal said the reign of terror against Kashmiris had become a matter of routine.

He said the recommendations of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) needed to be implemented without delay. He said the Indian occupation forces continued to kill defenseless Kashmiris with impunity. “Over 176 people, including Hurriyat activists and students, were arrested last month during house raids and crackdown operations,” the spokesman pointed.

The spokesman said to highlight the serious situation in the IHK, a briefing for Islamabad-based Heads of Mission was held on June 27 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the recent report of OHCHR on the human rights situation in Kashmir.

He said Foreign Minister Abdullah Hussain Haroon during a briefing to diplomats regretted that the fundamental human conscience had been surpassed by our more ''practical'' interests when it came to the human rights violations in the Indian Held Kashmir.

The spokesman said Pakistan had handed a list of 471 Indian prisoners (53 civilians + 418 fishermen) held in Pakistan over to the High Commission of India on July 1 as per the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between the two countries. The Indian government also handed the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi a list of Pakistani prisoners.

The spokesman said Pakistan fully supported the efforts of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for talks with the Taliban. He reiterated Pakistan’s desire for peace in Afghanistan and said the country was playing its due role in this regard.

He said the international community also needed to play its part in bringing peace to Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan sought a political solution to the Afghan imbroglio.

He said it was not Pakistan’s sole responsibility to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table and said the entire international community must play its part in this regard.

He said Pakistan was supportive of the talks process with the Taliban.

He said the US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Ambassador Alice Wells had a constructive visit to Pakistan and was briefed about arrangements for improved border management with Afghanistan.

He said the United States had appreciated these measures.

The spokesman said Pakistan strongly condemned a terrorist attack in Jalalabad city, killing and injuring many innocent civilians. “We are distressed and grieved at the loss of precious human lives. Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

“The spokesman also congratulated Archbishop Joseph Coutts of the Catholic Church of Karachi who was elevated to the rank of Cardinal by Pope Francis last week.

Pope Francis elevated 14 Archbishops to the rank of Cardinal.

The spokesman said Foreign Minister Abdullah Hussain Haroon in his meeting with Under-Secretary-General (USG) for UN Department for Peacekeeping Operations (UN DPKO) Jean-Pierre Lacroix last week, underscored that Pakistan remained a consistent and active supporter of multilateralism.

He said Pakistan's engagement with and support to the United Nations were a key pillar of its foreign policy.

