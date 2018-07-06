PM all praise for NAB: Hopes bureau will continue to arrest those who plundered national exchequer

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal had a maiden meeting with the caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) here on Thursday.

The two former judges who are serving the government in different capacities discussed the working and performance of the NAB.

The meeting took place in the wake of certain serious developments in the NAB cases.

Official sources said Justice Javed Iqbal felicitated the prime minister on assuming the office.

The prime minister appreciated the NAB performance and expressed the hope that it would continue to check corruption and keep arresting the elements involved in plundering the national exchequer and public money.