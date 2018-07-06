Xi warns again graft fight not yet over

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned again that the country’s fight against deeply ingrained corruption is not yet over, and that the ruling Communist Party faces enormous challenges going forward, state media reported.

Since coming to power more than six years ago, Xi has overseen a sweeping campaign to root out graft, with dozens of senior officials jailed, including the much feared former domestic security chief Zhou Yongkang.

Xi has warned, like others before him, that the party’s very survival is at stake, and the party has said the anti-corruption battle will "always be on the road".

Speaking to senior party officials, Xi said that since the party’s 18th congress, where Xi was appointed party boss in late 2012, the all out efforts to enforce strict party discipline had achieved "notable results".

"But it is still far from being crowned with success," Xi was quoted as saying in a report by state news agency Xinhua late on Wednesday.