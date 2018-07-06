Israel ex-minister goes on trial

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: A former Israeli government minister went on trial on Thursday on charges of spying for arch-foe Iran in a case which has been kept under tight wraps on security grounds.

Gonen Segev, who served as energy and infrastructure minister from 1995 to 1996, is charged with "espionage against the state of Israel, assisting the enemy in time of war and passing information with the intention of harming state security."

Journalists were excluded from the hearing, which was held behind closed doors at Occupied al-Quds district court, an AFP correspondent reported. Most of the detailed charge sheet has been redacted in its published version. The brief hearing saw the charges read out to Segev, lawyers said, and the case was adjourned until September, without a precise date set.