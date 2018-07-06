Drone shot down in Yemen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Coalition forces supporting the Yemeni government shot down a rebel drone on Thursday over their military base in the southern city of Aden, a source in the Saudi-led alliance said.
The Iran-allied Huthi insurgents claimed via their Al-Masirah TV to have "successfully" targeted the Brega military base in Aden with a drone.
They said it was the first time they had targeted the coalition in the port city, where President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi’s government has its headquarters.
A source with the Saudi-led alliance told AFP by telephone that its forces had "shot down an unmanned drone over a coalition base" in Aden.
It follows the launch last month of a major offensive by pro-government forces to retake the port city of Hodeida, a key aid gateway on Yemen’s west coast held by the rebels since 2014.
