World champion Joshua becomes ‘fourth lion’ in Wembley den

LONDON: Britain’s heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua says Wembley just added a “fourth lion to the den” as he committed to staging his next two bouts at the historic stadium.

Wembley is the historic home to the England football team whose nom de guerre is “The Three Lions”.

The 28-year-old 2012 Olympic champion — whose epic 11th-round knockout of Ukrainian great Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017 drew a post-war attendance record at Wembley of 90,000 — has fights planned for Wembley on September 22 this year and April 13 next year.

Joshua — who holds the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts — has since filled Principality Stadium in Cardiff twice.

“I am returning to Wembley after two mega fights in Cardiff,” Joshua said in a statement. “Being north London born and raised it is in my blood. The opportunity to fight in such an iconic stadium is normally a once in career opportunity. Wembley just added a fourth lion to the den.” Joshua’s likely opponent for the first bout back is Russia’s Alexander Povetkin.