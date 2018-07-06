Japan not to extend Nishino contract after World Cup exit

SAMARA, Russia: Japan coach Akira Nishino will not be asked to continue in the role when his contract expires at the end of this month, the Japanese Football Association (JFA) and the manager said on Thursday.

Speaking as the squad returned to Tokyo following their World Cup last-16 defeat by Belgium, Nishino said this had always been the plan.

“My contract ends at the end of this month,” Nishino told reporters at Tokyo’s Narita airport.

“And I have been working on the assumption that this job would last from the moment I was appointed to the end of the World Cup.”

The JFA said they will decide on Nishino’s successor by the end of the month.

Nishino, JFA’s former technical director, took over as national team coach in April following the surprise dismissal of Vahid Halilhodzic, who had secured Japan’s qualification to the World Cup.