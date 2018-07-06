Aisam, Rojer move into Wimbledon second round

KARACHI: Pakistani tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Jean-Julien Rojer from Netherlands moved into the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday.

The ninth seed pair of Aisam and Rojer, ranked 36th and 11th, respectively, defeated the unseeded Spanish pair of David Ferrer and Marc Lopez 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4 in the first round.

The duo will face unseeded British pair of Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski in the second round.

Aisam won five titles last year, but he lost in the pre-quarter-finals in Wimbledon last year. This year he celebrated 300th tour-level win of his career during Davis Cup Group I tie in February.