Fri July 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aisam, Rojer move into Wimbledon second round

KARACHI: Pakistani tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Jean-Julien Rojer from Netherlands moved into the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday.

x
Advertisement

The ninth seed pair of Aisam and Rojer, ranked 36th and 11th, respectively, defeated the unseeded Spanish pair of David Ferrer and Marc Lopez 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4 in the first round.

The duo will face unseeded British pair of Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski in the second round.

Aisam won five titles last year, but he lost in the pre-quarter-finals in Wimbledon last year. This year he celebrated 300th tour-level win of his career during Davis Cup Group I tie in February.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar