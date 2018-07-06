Brazil seek to temper hopes of Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’

KAZAN, Russia: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has admitted he has no secrets as he plots to end Brazil’s bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup ahead of their “dream” quarter-final here on Friday (today).

But the nation’s “Golden Generation” have been reminded that the match against the favourites could represent the last chance for them to shine on the world stage.

“It’s a dream match for our players,” Martinez told Belgian press after sealing qualification for the last eight with a last-gasp 3-2 victory over Japan in the first phase of the knockout rounds.

“There won’t be many secrets to the game. We have to defend as well as we can and then punish them when we have the ball.

“It’s that simple, and this team is ready for that.”

On paper, a Belgium side containing the talents of Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku have the potential to cause a World Cup upset.

But despite sailing through the group stage, Martinez’s ambitious Red Devils have their work cut out if they are to go all the way to the July 15 final in Moscow.

Third-ranked Belgium reached the quarter-finals in 2014 in Brazil but before that the last time they got so far was in 1986, when ‘Little Prince’ Frank Vercauteren steered them to the semi-finals before a Diego Maradona double ended their hopes in a 2-0 defeat in Mexico.

On Monday, Belgium mounted a stirring fightback to beat Japan, with Nacer Chadli scoring the winner in the 94th minute.

Becoming the first team in 48 years to overcome a 2-0 deficit in a World Cup knockout match was a “proud” moment for Martinez.

Despite scoring nine times in wins over Panama (3-0), Tunisia (5-2) and England (1-0) before the Japan game, Belgium will have to lift their game significantly to beat a well-drilled Brazil side increasingly dancing to the tune of star forward Neymar.

Neymar signalled he had well and truly put a recent injury lay-off behind him with an incisive performance in a 2-0 win over Mexico in Samara, where he scored the opener and set up Roberto Firmino for his maiden World Cup goal.

Even more is expected from Neymar, whose pace, technique and all-round vision allied to Willian’s slick movement gave Brazil another dimension.

For all Brazil’s attacking riches, Belgium’s biggest problem could be piercing a robust defence that has conceded just once, in their 1-1 opening draw with Switzerland.

The quarter-final clash between France and Uruguay has been dominated by individuals, but it may be the South Americans’ almost unbreachable four-man defence which decides the result.

While Uruguay sweat on the fitness of striker Edinson Cavani, it should be remembered that La Celeste’s progress in Russia has been built upon their defence as much as their A-list attack.

And while France pin their hopes on Kylian Mbappe, it is unlikely that the teenage superstar has encountered a defence quite like Uruguay’s.

The mouth-watering last-eight tie in Nizhny Novgorod is likely to be decided by a battle between Uruguay’s stifling backline and the speed of Mbappe, 19.

Led by captain Diego Godin, Uruguay’s defence have the joint-best record at the World Cup.

They passed through the group stage without conceding a goal, and the only player to score against Uruguay was Portugal’s Pepe in the last 16, and that was ultimately in vain.

Uruguay have conceded three fewer goals than France. Both teams have scored seven times.

Between them, the experienced defence have over 350 international caps between them. They are supremely well-organised and have already served notice that Mbappe will not have the same kind of freedom he enjoyed against Argentina.

“If you let France have space it will be very difficult,” Uruguay’s coach Oscar Tabarez said after securing a place in the quarter-finals.

And he has also insisted that he is happy to cede possession to France in a bid to make the last four.

France’s conundrum against Uruguay is knowing best how to utilise Mbappe and his fellow attacking danger, Antoine Griezmann.

The French limped through their group stage but burst to life in their exhilarating 4-3 last-16 win over Argentina, inspired by Paris Saint-Germain’s $220 million (188-million-euro) Mbappe.

Today’s Fixturesa

France vs Uruguay

7:00 pm PST

Brazil vs Belgium

7:00 pm PST