CA dismisses reports of relaxed Warner, Smith bans

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia (CA) has denied reports that former Australia captain Steve Smith and batsman David Warner’s suspensions had been relaxed to allow them to participate in domestic first-class cricket ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

CA handed 12-month bans to Smith and Warner while batsman Cameron Bancroft received a nine-month suspension after the trio were found guilty of ball-tampering during the third Test against South Africa in March.

“At no stage have we, or are we considering lessening the current sanctions in place for respective players,” a spokesperson from CA said.

“The CA Code of Conduct does not allow for reversal or lessening of sanctions once players have fully accepted the charges.”

Media reports suggested that Smith and Warner could be allowed to play in the Sheffield Shield for the 2018-19 season, but CA’s bans do not end until late March.