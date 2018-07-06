Words

Bilawal has proudly proclaimed that the PPP is the only party to have presented a manifesto and those parties that have done nothing of the sort should not challenge it. While it is undoubtedly true that parties without manifestos are a sign of the poverty of political imagination and the immaturity of both the leaders and the led, what Bilawal is saying is also a rather simplistic interpretation of political reality. Indeed the PPP manifesto, like the ones the party has come out with in the past, is excellent. The problem is whether it will be delivered upon or if even a tiny percentage of the promises made will be adhered to. Unfortunately, the PPP has little to show for itself in that regard. The manifesto tries to make a case for how the PPP delivered on its promises when in power. If the PPP really believes that, then it is living in a make-believe world. In Sindh – where the PPP has ruled for the past decade – there has been little improvement and much has gone worse. Bilawal said that four universities were set up in Jamshoro alone. But there are many questions about whether these institutions are functional and how they are being run. For most people in Sindh, health, education, shelter and, in some cases, even food, have remained distant dreams.

The manifesto makes water and sanitation key priorities and promises poverty alleviation and energy security. It also makes pledges on labour policy reform and women’s empowerment. Let’s take the issue of labour policy reform alone. The PPP made a bold decision to give a part of public-sector shareholdings to government workers, but it did not do anything to change labour practices within the large private sector. Factory inspections remained banned under PPP rule and the labour department was not strengthened. There is no valid and convincing reason for the almost comprehensive failure of the PPP in Sindh. Despite all this, it is creditable that the PPP has made the effort to produce a detailed manifesto. The real significance of it lies in the fact that the PPP is seen to recognise very well what is needed and wanted by the people. This is what Bilawal should be thinking very seriously about. The problem is the capacity of his party to turn promises into reality. And for this the party will need to go far beyond catchy words and elaborate expressions.