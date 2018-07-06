Parks and recreations

Several parks in Islamabad are losing their beauty, but the relevant authorities are doing nothing to improve these public parks which are one of the few spaces that people have to spend quality time to reinvigorate. In the sizzling summer, it’s a place to avoid the scorching heat of the sun and sit under the shade of a tree to relax. To enjoy all this, parks need to be neat and orderly, but unfortunately this is not the case with many parks in this country. In this disappointing scenario, some residents have taken initiative to improve the condition of one of the parks – the Kachnar Park.

This park is one of the biggest parks in Islamabad and attracts a large number of people. The group holds weekly meetings and encourages all to join it in its community building efforts for supporting, promoting and enhancing the famous Kachnar Park. It strives to increase public awareness and appreciation of the beauty found within Kachnar Park, other parks in Islamabad and also in other parts of the country.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad