Early marriages

Pakistan has set the legal marriage age of women to 16. However, it seems that these laws exist on paper only. The indifference of the authorities has further aggravated the situation. It should be noted that early marriages have led to a rise in maternal and infant mortality throughout the world.

At the age where girls should be living a carefree life, so many girls are forcibly married. The relevant authorities should take immediate actions to put an end to this flagrant disregard to rule of laws.

Hira Hassan

Karachi