Fri July 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Early marriages

Pakistan has set the legal marriage age of women to 16. However, it seems that these laws exist on paper only. The indifference of the authorities has further aggravated the situation. It should be noted that early marriages have led to a rise in maternal and infant mortality throughout the world.

x
Advertisement

At the age where girls should be living a carefree life, so many girls are forcibly married. The relevant authorities should take immediate actions to put an end to this flagrant disregard to rule of laws.

Hira Hassan

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar