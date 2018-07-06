Not again

Politicians can be seen travelling from one place to another with their entourage, visiting people residing in their constituency. These former ministers are those who make false promises in order to get maximum votes in their favour. However, once they are elected, they forget to listen to the problems faced by the people who voted them to power. These are the people who are visiting their constituencies only during their election campaigns and their aim is another triumph in the general elections. .

Our leaders need to come out of this mindset that after visiting people from their constituency once in five years, they can get more votes. Informed voters won’t let politicians to live under the impression that the naivety of their people will allow them to win more votes. People too should make it clear to politicians that the vote will only for those who will work for the betterment of the country.

Bilal Ahmed Kazi

Shikarpur