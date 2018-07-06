No gain, only pain

It is a positive sign that political parties are promising the nation that they will focus on the country’s rising unemployment. While it is true that even developed countries are not safe from the problem, the unemployment rate in Pakistan is quite high and it has been increasing at a fast pace for many years now. This widespread unemployment is negatively affecting our society.

The level of disappointment especially among the youth is increasing, leading to an increase in the number of suicide. In addition, the rate of street crimes is rising. The higher authorities need to look into this in an efficient manner and ensure that the issue is not drowned in the sea of political rhetoric.

Ayesha Iqbal

Karachi