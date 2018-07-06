Take the trash out

This is to draw the attention of the Balochistan government to the garbage crisis in Turbat. Heaps of garbage that are scattered across all streets of the city are causing so many problems for resident. They are not only the primary cause of environmental pollution, but they are also the main reason for the outbreak of different diseases. Installing dustbins on every street has now become a necessity. The authorities concerned should take effective action to resolve the issue and transform Turbat into a clean city.

Mehrish A Ghaffar

Turbat