Dividend distribution for funds offered by NBP Funds

NBP Fund Management Limited (NBP Funds) has announced per unit Dividend distribution (for full year) of the following Funds for the year ended June 30, 2018.

Friday, 29-June-2018

NAFA Islamic Principal Protected Fund – II, NAFA Islamic Capital Preservation Plan – I, NAFA Islamic Capital Preservation Plan – II, NAFA Islamic Capital Preservation Plan – III, NAFA Active Allocation Riba Free Savings Fund, NAFA Islamic Income Fund and NAFA Income Fund.

Saturday, 30-June-2018

NAFA Government Securities Liquid Fund, NAFA Savings Plus Fund, NAFA Financial Sector Income Fund, NAFA Money Market Fund, NAFA Income Opportunity Fund, NAFA Islamic Money Market Fund, NAFA Riba Free Savings Fund and NAFA Government Securities Savings Fund.

Unit Holders whose names are mentioned in the Registers of the respective funds under management, at the close of business day prior to the date of announcement, will be entitled to the distribution of dividend.***