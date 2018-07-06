USAID celebrates ‘Mangolicious’

LAHORE: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) celebrated ‘Mangolicious Culinary Competition’ in partnership with the College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) on Thursday.

USAID Provincial Director for Punjab Lea Swanson and US Consulate’s Political Economic Section Chief Ann Mason witnessed students display their culinary skills using different varieties of mangoes. The US-Pakistan Partnership for Agricultural Market Development (AMD) is promoting the export of Pakistani mangoes to the international markets. Lea Swanson said Pakistan exported less than 10 percent of its total mango production despite being one of the leading producers of this fruit.