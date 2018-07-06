Horticulture roadmap to increase exports

KARACHI: Pakistan Fruit and Vegetables Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) has developed a roadmap for developing the horticulture sector, which will be presented to political parties before the general elections, an official said on Thursday.

The roadmap, prepared with the support of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, aims to enhance the current export revenue of fruits and vegetables to $1 billion within two years, $3.5 billion in a span of five years, and $6 billion within a decade, Waheed Ahmed, patron in chief, PFVA said. To turn this roadmap into policy documentation, a national conference titled - Pakistan Horticulture Vision 2030 would be organised in Karachi this month during the week prior to the general elections, he informed.