NIT declares full-year dividends for funds

KARACHI: National Investment Trust Limited (NITL), the country’s biggest asset management company, on Thursday declared payouts for its various funds for the year ended June 30.

Manzoor Ahmed, acting managing director of NIT said NIT manages 10 funds with net assets under management of around Rs98.397 billion.

NIT declared a cash dividend of Rs2.33/unit for full year for unit holders of NI(U)T Fund. The payment of dividend at Rs2.33/unit will involve a huge payout of Rs2.233 billion among its unit holders.

“During FY18, despite difficult stock market conditions, NI(U)T Fund has earned a net income of Rs2.534 billion translating into earnings per unit of Rs2.64,” Ahmed said in a statement. Net assets of NI(U)T Fund stood at Rs70.775 billion as of June 30, 2018.

NIT declared a cash dividend of Re1 per unit for unit holders of NIT-State Enterprise Fund (NIT-SEF) for the financial year. The Fund earned a net income of Rs196 million, translating into earnings per unit of Rs1.30. Net assets of NIT-SEF amounted to Rs2.637 billion as of June-end.

NIT announced cash dividend of Rs10 per unit for unit holders of NIT Equity Market Opportunity Fund (NIT-EMOF) for the year ended on 30 June.

The Fund earned a net income of Rs584 million, which translates into per unit earning of Rs14.89. NIT-EMOF stood at Rs8.657 billion.

NIT declared no dividend for NIT – Islamic Equity Fund (NIT-IEF).

“Impairment losses dragged down the profitability of NIT Islamic Equity Fund and translated it into a net loss of Rs86 million (loss per unit of Re0.21),” Ahmed added. Net assets of NIT-IEF stood at Rs4.134 billion as of June-end.

NIT declared cash dividend of Re0.5348 per unit for full year for unit holders of NIT Government Bond Fund (NIT-GBF). The Fund earned a net income of Rs206 million. Net assets of NIT-GBF stood at Rs4.041 billion as of June-end.

NIT further announced cash dividend of Re0.5746 per unit for unit holders of NIT Income Fund (NIT-IF) for the year ended on 30 June. The fund earned a net income of Rs263 million during the last financial year. Net assets of NIT-IF stood at Rs5.574 billion as of June-end.

NIT declared cash dividend of Re0.6693 per unit for unit holders of NIT Money Market Fund (formerly NIT Government Treasury Fund). The Fund earned a net income of Rs73 million during the year. Net assets of NIT Money Market Fund stood at Rs1.322 billion till June 30.

NIT declared cash dividend of Re0.5810 for the unit holders of NIT Islamic Income Fund (NIT- IIF) for the last financial year.

The Fund netted an income of Rs26 million during the last year. Net assets of NIT- IIF stood at Rs549 million as of June-end.