Copper declines

Manila : Shanghai copper fell by 1.9 percent to 49,800 yuan a tonne, while three-month copper in London gained 0.5 percent to $6,415.50 a tonne, having closed down 1.6 percent on Wednesday after touching an 11-month low.

A rebound in copper price is "essential" for Chile´s new government to finance its agenda, the mines minister said on Wednesday, after the metal fell to a nine-month low as investors braced for a trade war between China and the United States.

Shanghai base metals fell in early trade on Thursday, led by zinc which hit an 11-month low, while London metals rebounded after a broad sell-off on Wednesday.

Demand for industrial metals could take a hit if the U.S. imposes new tariffs on $34 billion worth of goods from China starting Friday which would invite a tit-for-tat response from the world´s second largest economy.